ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Sunrise Smart Start for January 9, 2023.
- Trial starts Monday for Irondequoit man accused of gruesome murder of girlfriend
- Buffalo Gameday Recap: Bills get a win for Damar\
- Bills will open playoffs Sunday at 1 p.m.
- State police: Jeep overturns, catches fire in fatal Webster crash
- Rochester CPR trainer sees spike in interest after Hamlin incident
- ‘Stop the Violence’ education and career fair set for Monday
Weather forecast: Another warm week ahead for Rochester
Monday will feature mostly cloudy skies and highs in the upper 30s. There’s a chance for some clearing during the afternoon allowing for a glimpse of the sun especially south of the thruway, but expect more clouds around than not. Light winds out of the southwest will be breezy at times with gusts around 20-35 mph. This wind flow will help keep temperatures above average especially later in the week.