ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Stay up to date on the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start for January 9, 2023.

Monday will feature mostly cloudy skies and highs in the upper 30s. There’s a chance for some clearing during the afternoon allowing for a glimpse of the sun especially south of the thruway, but expect more clouds around than not. Light winds out of the southwest will be breezy at times with gusts around 20-35 mph. This wind flow will help keep temperatures above average especially later in the week.