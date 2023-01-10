ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Stay up to date on the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start for Tuesday, January 10, 2023.
- Jury selection begins Monday for Irondequoit man accused of gruesome murder of girlfriend
- Damar Hamlin released from ICU, flies home to Buffalo to continue recovery
- RCSD staff members placed on leave after shooting outside Franklin High School
- RG&E hires more workers to address billing issues: ‘We have to do better’
- First responders honored in ceremony before Greece varsity basketball game
- Construction under way for expansion at Strong Memorial Hospital
Weather forecast: Lake flakes tonight, bigger system late week
You know the drill with lake effect. It’ll be hit-miss depending on where these bands want to flutter around. Generally, we’re looking at an inch or less (likely the “or less”) by morning before things start to quiet down again into the afternoon. We’ll remain quiet through Wednesday before a piece of energy currently affecting California slides in our general direction.