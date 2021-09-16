Sunrise Smart Start: September 16, 2021

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Stay up to date on the latest latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start on Thursday, September 16, 2021.

Rochester police are investigating after a man was found dead in an apartment building.

Officials say officers responded around midnight to the building at 633 Lake Avenue for a report of a man who had been shot,

Once on scene at the multi-family dwelling, police say, officers found a 25-year-old man suffering from an apparent gunshot wound to his upper body.

Authorities say life-saving measures were unsuccessful and the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say this appears to be an insolated incident with no risk to the public or nearby neighbors.

No suspects are in custody at this time and the investigation remains ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call 911.

Gov. Kathy Hochul hosted a coronavirus briefing Wednesday morning to update New Yorkers on the state’s ongoing pandemic response efforts, including a new masking requirement for child and day care centers, plus a new policy that will allow EMTs to administer vaccine and booster shots.

The governor announced new mask requirements for child and day care facilities statewide. The new policy says all staff and visitors must be masked, as well as all children ages 2 and older.

Additionally, the governor announced a similar masking measure for all residential congregate programs which are operated, licensed, certified, or approved by the state’s Office of Children and Family Services.

Furthermore, the masking requirement will also take place for programs and facilities licensed or registered by the state’s Office of Mental health, Office of Addiction Services and Supports, Office for People with Developmental Disabilities, and Office of Temporary and Disability Assistance.

Officials from the governor’s office say these mask requirements will apply to all regardless of vaccination status.

The governor said the state continues to prepare for the FDA approval of COVID-19 booster shots. She said more than 8,000 active providers have already enrolled in the booster program, adding that $65 million in state funds have been allocated to help activate 200 vaccination sites for boosters across New York. She said those sides will include regional mass vaccination sites, as well as pop-up clinics.

According to the governor, allowing basic EMTs to administer vaccines will add more than 2,000 fully trained vaccinators statewide, and add 50,000 basic EMTs who are now eligible for training. According to officials from the governor’s office, the required training for EMTs can be completed online or in-person and licensed EMTs can become a State-approved vaccinator by demonstrating skill competency online or in-person.

Students in the Gananda Central School District were sent home early Wednesday after reports that protesters were going to gather outside campuses in support of a student with special needs who police say was involved in a physical confrontation over being told to wear a mask at a bus stop.

His mother is accused of fighting with the district employee last Friday and has been charged with harassment in the second degree and endangering the welfare of a child.

According to Macedon Police, Laine Mulye assaulted a bus monitor after they got into an intense argument over her son trying to get on the bus without a mask, despite district policy. Mulye allegedly encouraged her son to punch the bus monitor during the altercation.

In an email sent home to parents, the district emphasized this was not an emergency situation but out of an abundance of caution wanted kids to leave early while not letting walkers go home themselves. Instead of having their parents pick them up if they didn’t want to ride a bus.

The protest was put on by the Wayne County Chapter of Moms For Liberty, which went on peacefully from 2:00 pm-3:30 pm across the street from Richard Mann Elementary School. About a dozen activists showed up demanding better training for staff on dealing with kids who are special needs.

Police are investigating after a statue of Frederick Douglass in Rochester’s Aqueduct Park was toppled Wednesday.

Investigators say they do not know how or why the statue was removed from its base. The City of Rochester’s Special Services department collected the statue.

Similar Frederick Douglass statues around Rochester have been vandalized in recent years.

A Fairport High School graduate made space history Wednesday night.

Dr. Sian Proctor is a part of the Inspiration4 crew who took off for space Wednesday on a three day mission to orbit the earth. Proctor is an artist-educator and the fourth Black woman to fly in space, and she just so happened to go to Fairport High School.

“I am going to be the first Black female pilot of a spacecraft ever,” Proctor said, “and to me that just blows me away and I wanna encourage the next generation to dream that this is possible and at Jedi Space that’s what that’s about.”

The rest of the crew is made up of billionaire Jared Isaacman, who chartered the mission, Chris Sembroski, an aerospace engineer, and Hayley Arceneaux, a childhood cancer survivor who was treated at St. Jude and is now a Physicians Assistant there.

The group aims to to raise $200 million dollars for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

In less than two weeks, New York healthcare workers at hospitals and nursing homes will have to have their first shot of the COVID-19 vaccine, or they risk losing their jobs.

Under the mandate, there is no test-out option for employees. It has caused some controversy and worry, as many hospitals are already struggling with staffing shortages from the pandemic.

The President and CEO of Thompson Health, Michael Stapleton, says before the pandemic they would typically have around 90 openings out of 1800 people. Currently, they have close to 300. The vaccine mandate could lead to more.

“We were having huge staffing struggles to begin with, even before this happened, and now they’re exacerbated, they’re even worse, and so it’s a huge challenge for us,” Stapleton said.

Since the vaccine mandate was announced in early August, Thompson Health has seen 115 workers get the shot. However, they still have close to 200 who haven’t been vaccinated.

“We’re going to lose people over this mandate. That breaks my heart. These are great people who’ve cared for our community over and over and over again, they’ve dedicated their life, they’ve dedicated their careers to taking care of people. And now they’re not potentially going to be able to… that’s, that’s horrible,” Stapleton said.

A slow clearing begins overnight and temperatures drop to a more seasonal mid 50s by Thursday morning. Expanding high pressure across the Great Lakes should clear out skies for Thursday and temperatures take a slight bump into the middle 70s.

A coastal low-pressure system will move slowly north toward the Atlantic by Friday and that may inject clouds into the region and a very isolated shower during the peak heating of the day. Otherwise, there will still be plenty of sun and temperatures take yet another bump as warmer air moves in from the west. Highs climb into the lower and middle 80s.

WEEKEND OUTLOOK: Don’t look now, but this is the last weekend of summer. Despite that fact the summer warmth will still be sticking around for a little bit longer. A weak boundary from the north drops in Saturday and brings the threat for a few isolated rain showers, but most of the day is dry and highs get above average, in the upper 70s. More sun is expected Sunday as deep high pressure expanding from the Carolinas to New Hampshire. Highs will again be around 80°.