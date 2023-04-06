ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Stay up to date on the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start for Thursday, April 6, 2023.
- Wyoming Co. man pleads guilty to ultimately fatal beating during home invasion
- ‘We need action’: U.S. Senator Chuck Schumer talks plan for statewide ‘swatting’ attacks
- RIT receives $2M in funding for semiconductor lab
- ‘Dumbphone’ trend on the rise in U.S., local parents like the option
- RCSD holds financial literacy classes for students
Weather forecast: Severe weather threat has ended, brighter days ahead
Mostly cloudy skies on Thursday get us in the ballpark of 50 degrees. Sunshine takes command on an even cooler Friday and steers us toward an extended stretch of sunshine into our Easter weekend. Easter Sunday will be in the 50s with 60s set to return next week.