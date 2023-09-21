ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Stay up to date on the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start for Thursday, September 21, 2023.
- RPD: Man tracks stolen car with GPS, fatally shoots teen
- ‘A trial will be a teachable moment for America’: Death penalty still on the table for racist Tops gunman
- Hilton, Greece schools join lawsuit against social media companies
- Crowd grows for final rally to end violence in Rochester
- Family of Daniel Prude joins together to feed the community for his birthday
Weather forecast: The sunshine parade marches on
After another chilly start this morning, we’ll spend the rest of Thursday warming up to the low 70s across Western New York. Plenty of sunshine will accompany that as well. We’ll settle into another cool night heading into Friday with the 40s returning again. Friday otherwise will be one of the warmest days of the week into the mid-70s with plenty more sun.