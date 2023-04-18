ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Stay up to date on the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start for Tuesday, April 18, 2023.
- NYSP investigate fatal tractor trailer crash along I-90 in Chili
- Day of service called for man killed in hit-and-run
- Gun violence state of emergency extended for ninth time by Mayor Evans
- School testing not yet back to pre-pandemic normalcy
- L3Harris, Monroe Community College partner on electrical engineering program
- City of Rochester announces parade line-up for the summer
Weather forecast: Where’d the warmth go?
Highs Tuesday won’t get out of the 40s as scattered rain and snow showers continue under the core of that upper level low. Same deal, flakes will favor the cooler air of high elevations. In these locations, a minor accumulation of snow will be possible through Wednesday morning. For the rest of us, nothing more than a temporary dusting.