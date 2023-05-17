ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Stay up to date on the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start for Wednesday, May 17, 2023.

Wednesday morning lows will be in the upper 30s, but it may get cold enough right at ground level if winds remain light overnight to see some patchy frost form in some areas. Whether or not this happens cold will still be the dominant story of Wednesday as highs struggle to reach the mid-50s as cool Canadian air sweeps over Lake Ontario. The next frost chance arrives into Thursday morning, this is the more likely of the two as overnight temperatures will dip within a few degrees of freezing across much of Western New York.