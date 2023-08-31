ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Stay up to date on the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start for Thursday, August 31, 2023.
- WATCH: Man taken to hospital by good samaritan after Rt. 390 shooting
- “Where is Black Lives Matter?” Anti-violence march calls city to action
- Work continues on St. Paul Blvd. sinkhole, may re-open by first day of school
- Former Rochester Police Accountability Board executive director demands jury trial for sexual harassment, retaliation claims
- Judge reverses order that would’ve allowed some cannabis licensees to open up
Weather forecast: Fall now, Summer later
We appear to have a clear runway to beautiful weather moving forward. Cooler air continues to linger Thursday and Thursday night before highs Friday spike into the upper 70s. This will springboard into a weekend of at least partial sunshine and temperatures warming into the 80s.