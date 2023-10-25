ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Stay up to date on the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start for Wednesday, October 25, 2023.
- Two found dead in home on Tobey Road in Pittsford
- Serious motorcycle crash closes Scottsville Road
- RSV shots for infants in short supply: CDC
- Missing UR professor believed to be in danger: Have you seen Heikki Rantakari?
- Coach McDermott on facing adversity after Bills lose to Patriots
Weather forecast: Warm air persists through the week
Wednesday and Thursday will still be warm, but no more sunshine. We expect temperatures to stay in the low 70s. A passing shower is not completely out of the question, but will not ruin the whole day. Friday will mirror much of what we will see the days prior. The end of the work week will not be as sunny as we saw at the beginning, but it is still a chance to get outside and enjoy some fall festivities before the wet weather returns for the weekend.