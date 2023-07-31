ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Stay up to date on the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start for Monday, July 31, 2023.
- Military ordnance found in Seneca Parkway area, bomb squad responds
- Rochester Regional Health responds to ‘disappointing’ decision on nurses strike
- Kim Pegula makes appearance at Bills training camp
- House of Mercy security hosts giveback day at shelter
- Palmyra’s ‘Sunday Funday’ offers essentials and fun to community
Weather forecast: Cooler to finish July
A weak cold front dropping in from the north will have just enough lift and moisture to spark a few scattered showers during the late morning and early afternoon hours. Otherwise we’re dry with highs that will be in the low 70s under a mix of clouds and sun in between showers. The pattern going into midweek looks drier, with abundant sunshine taking over as temperatures remain cooler than average outside of an isolated lake shower.