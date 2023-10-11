ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Stay up to date on the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start for Wednesday, October 11, 2023.

The rain and cooler temperatures seem like they want to stick around. Tuesday was another bitter one with on and off lake effect showers. Clouds remain predominant as the night creeps closer. We will expect temperatures to fall into the low to mid 40s, making for another chilly morning. You want to make sure to grab those heavier jackets as you make your way out the door Wednesday morning.