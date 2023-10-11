ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Stay up to date on the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start for Wednesday, October 11, 2023.
- Rochester man arrested for murder in death of Gates woman
- Man shot during fight with RPD officer arraigned on assault and weapon charges
- Prosecution and defense deliver closing arguments in trial of Kelvin Vickers
- Rochester Police reorganizes to address violence, improve response to priority calls
- Parents, students, and teachers fight to keep schools open in RCSD
Weather forecast: Will we ever get a break from this rain?
The rain and cooler temperatures seem like they want to stick around. Tuesday was another bitter one with on and off lake effect showers. Clouds remain predominant as the night creeps closer. We will expect temperatures to fall into the low to mid 40s, making for another chilly morning. You want to make sure to grab those heavier jackets as you make your way out the door Wednesday morning.