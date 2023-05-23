ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Stay up to date on the latest headlines with today’s Sunrise Smart Start for Tuesday, May 23, 2023.

As high pressure slides east, warmer air will surge into Western New York and the Finger Lakes and we jump some 30° into the middle 70s by Tuesday afternoon. A lake breeze will develop and there may be a few showers and storms that form along the breeze. There will be enough instability and moisture south of the thruway that could also help fuel a few showers and thunderstorms thanks to daytime heating. The 104 Corridor and most of Monroe County will stay dry Tuesday and enjoy some summer heat.