ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Stay up to date on the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start for Thursday. June 15, 2023.
- RCSD, RPD investigates alleged incident between substitute teacher, first-grader
- Fallen RPD Officer Mazurkiewicz, Officer Seng receive top RPD honors
- RG&E proposes three-year rate hike plan: How much could your bill go up?
- Health officials discuss back-to-school vaccinations for families
- Bills WR Stefon Diggs back at practice after missing mandatory day
Weather forecast: Entering a temporary break from rain, more to come soon
Rain tapers off slowly through sunset across Western New York, behind it clearing skies arrive overnight into Thursday. Lows will remain seasonable for most into the 50s through the morning hours.