ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Stay up to date on the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start for Friday, December 30, 2022.
- Rochester Police Officer injured, shoots suspect during altercation
- RPD: Man shot on Portland Avenue after attempted robbery
- Young teens charged in connection to stolen vehicle
- 16-year-old missing; last seen at Villa of Hope
- Need for blood donations increases after WNY blizzard
Weather forecast: Warmer air kicks into gear ahead of rain arriving into New Year’s Eve
Friday keeps clouds in the mix but they won’t completely paint over the sky, there will be some big breaks from time to time in the late morning and afternoon hours. Keep in mind though, shower chances will be on the rise throughout the day, so don’t let the sun fool you grab an umbrella. Depending on how much sun we see we have a solid shot at seeing highs across the area get up to the upper 50s with even a sneaky 60° reading popping up somewhere. Showers will continue through the evening and overnight into Saturday as well.