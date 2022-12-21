ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Stay up to date on the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start on Wednesday, December 21, 2022.
- City of Rochester to sue gun manufacturers over local violence
- Rochester City Council passes Police Accountability Board reform measures
- Advocates ask for NY Paid Family Leave expansion to include stillbirth
- Temple Beth El announces Hanukkah Happenings celebration
- Rochester Lilac Festival 2023: Dates and events announced
Weather forecast: Winter storm to impact WNY Friday into Christmas weekend
Wednesday looks like the gem of the week with partial sunshine and temperatures spiking into the middle 30s into the afternoon. Those traveling Wednesday will have no issues. The trouble starts brewing from here.