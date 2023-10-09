ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Stay up to date on the latest updates in today’s Sunrise Smart Start for Monday, October 9, 2023.
- Rochester man & family on lockdown in Tel Aviv amid deadly Hamas attack
- The Jewish Federation of Greater Rochester to hold community vigil Monday
- Defense rests in the trial of Kelvin Vickers, closing arguments expected to follow
- Bills can’t overcome slow start, injuries in 25-20 loss to Jaguars in London
- Brewery hosts tailgate to benefit breast cancer patients
Weather forecast: When will this rain go away?
Overnight rain will continue to dwindle leading to a dry start for the workweek for many heading out the door. The biggest issue for many into Monday morning will be the temperatures. With many starting out in the low to mid-40s, it won’t take much with the wind to make it feel like the upper 30s out the door.