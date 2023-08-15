ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Stay up to date on the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start for Tuesday, August 15, 2023.
- ‘Exhaust the solutions:’ Councilman asks public for solutions to Rochester gun violence
- Bello requests National Guard in response to asylum seeker security concerns
- Two teens arrested in Pittsford with loaded gun
- Local volunteers help with Hawaii disaster relief Red Cross Rochester
- Otto the Orange officially inducted into Mascot Hall of Fame
Weather forecast: Slow moving storms expected today
Through the rest of the morning Tuesday we’ll watch for some steadier rain in the Finger Lakes while the rest of the region remains dry as our system pulled east last night. Round two, is still waiting in the wings and should move in by this afternoon.