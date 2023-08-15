ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Stay up to date on the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start for Tuesday, August 15, 2023.

Weather forecast: Slow moving storms expected today

Through the rest of the morning Tuesday we’ll watch for some steadier rain in the Finger Lakes while the rest of the region remains dry as our system pulled east last night. Round two, is still waiting in the wings and should move in by this afternoon.