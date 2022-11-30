ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Stay up to date on the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start on Wednesday, November 30, 2022.

Our Wednesday starts with widespread rain overspreading the region by morning. Steady and moderate at times, it appears a certainty you’ll be driving with the wipers on during the morning commute. Our main headline will be the strong southerly winds building ahead of our lunchtime cold front. Gusts of 40-50 mph will be possible as this front passes with winds then shifting to the west by afternoon. We’ll continue to see gusts to 45 mph for the rest of Wednesday and likely into the first half of Thursday as well.