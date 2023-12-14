ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Stay up to date on the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start for Thursday, December 14, 2023.
- Zeldin attacker David Jakunonis to be sentenced Thursday
- Missing RIT student Matthew Grant found safe
- ‘I was so careful:’ Rochester woman says upgraded, club-locked Kia stolen
- Blood drive held in memory of Officer Daryl Pierson to start Thursday afternoon
- NTSB releases final report, cause of fatal Mercy Flight helicopter crash in Elba
Weather forecast: Windy but Pleasant Thursday
High pressure begins to take control of the region throughout Thursday, leaving us with some sunny, and importantly warmer weather into the 40s for the day. On the flip side, it won’t be perfectly quiet either as gusty winds will begin to take shape this evening and into Friday. Gusts will peak around 35-45mph through the overnight hours.