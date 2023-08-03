ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Stay up to date on the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start for Thursday, August 3, 2023.

Rain is moving into the region and the showers likely continue off and on through the morning.

The first batch of rain ends in the mid-morning and then we clear out which will allow for us to heat up and build some instability, or storm fuel, into the afternoon. We’ll have to watch for the lake breeze to set up a possible trigger for storms into Thursday afternoon. We’ll be plenty unstable so there is a chance what does pop could be strong or even a low-level severe storm. Strong winds and some hail would be the main concerns this time. Highs will peak in the mid-80s!