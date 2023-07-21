ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Stay up to date on the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start for Friday, July 21, 2023.
- Fatal shooting of RPD Officer Anthony Mazurkiewicz, 1 year later
- Nurses at Rochester General Hospital vote to strike
- Henrietta hotel kidnapping suspects plead not guilty in court
- ‘Down with guns, up with hope’: March brings together church, police, community
- Fleetwood Mac tribute band ‘Seven Wonders’ cancels show in Syracuse due to crash
Weather forecast: Breezy today with passing showers and storms
Our Friday won’t be completely dry, but it will be notably quieter versus Thursday. An isolated shower or rumble will be possible within otherwise partly cloudy skies with highs remaining in the 70s. Our weekend looks lovely with partly cloudy skies Saturday (highs close to 80) and mostly sunny conditions Sunday with temps in the lower 80s.