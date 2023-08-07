ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Stay up to date on the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start for Monday, August 7, 2023.
- Person shot and killed by police at Rochester Tech Park
- RGH nurses return to work after strike— what’s next?
- NYSP: Jeep stolen from Waterloo Outlets, owner’s dog inside vehicle
- Online cannabis delivery service to launch Monday in 9 WNY counties
- Pittsford brewery hosts Bills Training Camp Tailgate Party
Weather forecast: Unsettled with strong to severe storms likely Monday afternoon
Temperatures start off mild in the mid-60s with a mix of clouds and sun. Highs should climb quickly into the mid-80s with our second batch of showers and storms not too far off as the noon hour approaches.