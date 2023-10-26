ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Stay up to date on the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start for Thursday, October 26, 2023.
- At least 16 dead in Maine shooting and suspect at large: officials
- ‘It’s an anomaly:’ Colleagues call on community in search of missing UR professor
- Motorcyclist dies after vehicle crash on Scottsville Road
- RGH nurses union approves contract agreement
- UAW Local Union President: “Strategy is paying off”
- Let’s Talk Ball: Bills fall face first against Patriots
Weather forecast: Still warm despite the morning rain
Thursday and Friday will mirror much of what we saw on Wednesday, but with temperatures climbing even more. We expect temperatures to rise just a little bit more into the mid 70s. A chance of a passing shower or two is not completely out of the question but will not ruin the whole day. Get outside and enjoy as much as you can because this dry and warm weather will be making its exit as the weekend approaches.