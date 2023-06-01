ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Stay up to date on the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start for Thursday, June 1, 2023.
- MCSO: Motorcyclist dead after vehicle involved crash in Hamlin
- Local pediatrician pleads guilty to endangering the welfare of a child
- UPDATE: Manlius mother swan killed and eaten by family
- Wayne County Sheriff’s union rejects county’s offer amid pay dispute
- RPD: Steering wheel locks available for Kia/Hyundai
- RG&E President explains benefits of soon-to-be installed smart meters
Weather forecast: Summer warmth keeps on building
The river of air overhead, also known as the jet stream, holds steady in a ridging pattern over the Great Lakes and the Northeast, keeping high pressure off the coast of Cape Cod. This has led to surging temperatures across not only New York State, but also into eastern Canada. Quebec Province is running some 15°-20°F above average. We have a few more days of 80s, including both Thursday and Friday. Expect lows to be in the upper 50s, and a slight lake breeze to kick in by the afternoon.