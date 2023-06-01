ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Stay up to date on the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start for Thursday, June 1, 2023.

The river of air overhead, also known as the jet stream, holds steady in a ridging pattern over the Great Lakes and the Northeast, keeping high pressure off the coast of Cape Cod. This has led to surging temperatures across not only New York State, but also into eastern Canada. Quebec Province is running some 15°-20°F above average. We have a few more days of 80s, including both Thursday and Friday. Expect lows to be in the upper 50s, and a slight lake breeze to kick in by the afternoon.