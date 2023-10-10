ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Stay up to date on the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start for Tuesday, October 10, 2023.

Tuesday will resemble much of what we saw on Monday with chiller temperatures. We expect temperatures to range in the lower to mid 50s. A passing shower is not completely outruled, but will not ruin outdoor sport practices. The wind chill factor will not play as big as a part as Monday. Hopefully the breezer conditions do not knock down the leaves that have peaked (or changed color). As we head into Wednesday and Thursday, a scattered shower or two is possible with temperatures starting to rise back into the upper 50s.