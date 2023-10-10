ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Stay up to date on the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start for Tuesday, October 10, 2023.
- Man dies from injuries after getting shot inside car on Schwartz Street
- Man hit by city garbage truck dies, driver suspended
- Rochester community gathers for vigil in support of Israel
- Public Service Commission to vote Thursday on RG&E’s proposed rate hikes
- WellNow Urgent Care may not accept Excellus insurance soon
Weather forecast: Rain chances still dominating the forecast
Tuesday will resemble much of what we saw on Monday with chiller temperatures. We expect temperatures to range in the lower to mid 50s. A passing shower is not completely outruled, but will not ruin outdoor sport practices. The wind chill factor will not play as big as a part as Monday. Hopefully the breezer conditions do not knock down the leaves that have peaked (or changed color). As we head into Wednesday and Thursday, a scattered shower or two is possible with temperatures starting to rise back into the upper 50s.