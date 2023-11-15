ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Stay up to date on the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start for Wednesday, November 15, 2023.

Wednesday and Thursday will be the nicest days of the week. High pressure will continue to dominate over the Western New York area, bringing us some sun! High temperatures will soar into the upper 50s, maybe even reaching the 60° mark. Winds will be breezy, gusting to 20 MPH. Enjoy the dryness while it lasts because like everything else, it will come to an end.