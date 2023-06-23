ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Stay up to date on the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start for Friday, June 23, 2023.

Friday, we get a boost in our temperatures thanks to a stronger flow of air out the south. The other thing that gets a boost as a result though is our rain chances too as a slow moving low pressure moves north. This will bring scattered shower, and especially by the afternoon, thunderstorm chances to the region. Some of these cells will be slow moving heavy rain producers so some pooling and ponding in poor drainage areas is possible!

Into the weekend, the slow progression of our low keeps rain chances fairly steady into Saturday. Expect more scattered to likely even widespread showers and storms through the afternoon. Highs will be in the upper 70s and near 80 as well, feeling very much like summer at this point.