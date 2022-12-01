ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Stay up to date on the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start on Thursday, December 1, 2022.
- Disabled veteran makes plea to RG&E over ‘horrendous’ billing issues
- 2 teens arrested for allegedly bringing gun to Rochester middle school
- Nazareth College student arrested for raping another student
- Mayor Evans urges residents to take Community Health and Wellness Survey
- Monroe Co. school leaders address mental health needs in and out of the classroom
- First responders gather to say ‘goodnight’ to patients at Golisano Children’s Hospital
Weather forecast: Cold & windy as lake flakes fly
Temperatures are rapidly tumbling through the 30s and will sneak into the upper 20s overnight into the morning. With continued westerly gusts to 40 mph, wind chills will easily slide into the teens through the morning.