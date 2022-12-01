ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Stay up to date on the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start on Thursday, December 1, 2022.

Weather forecast: Cold & windy as lake flakes fly

Temperatures are rapidly tumbling through the 30s and will sneak into the upper 20s overnight into the morning. With continued westerly gusts to 40 mph, wind chills will easily slide into the teens through the morning.