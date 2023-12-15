ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Stay up to date on the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start for Friday, December 15, 2023.
- Body of Pittsford native killed in Osprey crash returning to Rochester Friday
- Draft DEI report claims Rochester Fire Department culture “appears very toxic”
- Canandaigua man arrested for public lewdness, accused of exposing himself in grocery store
- Suspect of Henrietta hotel kidnapping heading to federal court
- Park Ave. Starbucks now open in Rochester
Weather forecast: Hello, Friday 50!
As southerly flow continues from the overnight hours Friday is primed to be one of the nicer December days so far. We won’t hit 60 like last week, but we do have a solid shot at the low 50s by this afternoon with plenty of sunshine on tap.