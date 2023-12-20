ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Stay up to date on the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start for Wednesday, December 20, 2023.
- Domino’s on Mt. Hope robbed at gunpoint, suspect leaves in stolen car
- Former Irondequoit police chief, business owner to be sentenced on tax charges
- New bill signed to create commission for slavery reparations in NY
- Candlelight vigil held for Rochester mother shot and killed in Henrietta
- After 37 years in prison, Rochester man freed due to false testimony during trial
Weather forecast: Snow is done, milder & quiet weather set to build from here
We have a runway of generally quiet weather from here all the way through Christmas. Highs around 40 degrees Wednesday will fall back into the 30s Thursday and Friday, but nothing will fall on our heads. Shy of a quick-hitting passing Saturday shower, our weekend stays dry as well. Temperatures are back to around 40 degrees Saturday and into the 40s for Christmas Eve. The warming trend builds further into Christmas Day with guidance advertising a shot at 50 degrees in Rochester.