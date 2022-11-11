ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Stay up to date on the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start on Friday, November 11, 2022.
- Veterans Day events in the Rochester area
- Witnesses asked to identify man seen at fatal shooting of retired RPD officer
- Rochester Police Accountability Board members call for official union recognition
- Rochester’s Salvation Army launches 2022 Red Kettle Campaign
- Meet the Toy Hall of Fame 2022 class: Top, Lite-Brite, and Masters of the Universe
Weather forecast: Heavy rain this afternoon
Friday morning we’ll start out dry but cloudy. It will take time for the rain from Nicole’s remnants to move in, the first taste of it will hit the southern tier around noon and make it to Rochester not long after 1 pm. Rain will be fairly steady, and heavy at times throughout the afternoon.