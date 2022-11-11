ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Stay up to date on the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start on Friday, November 11, 2022.

Friday morning we’ll start out dry but cloudy. It will take time for the rain from Nicole’s remnants to move in, the first taste of it will hit the southern tier around noon and make it to Rochester not long after 1 pm. Rain will be fairly steady, and heavy at times throughout the afternoon.