ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Stay up to date on the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start for Monday, October 23, 2023.

Some clouds will remain in the area Monday morning. We will see temperatures drop into the mid 30s for the morning, making for a colder start to both the work and school week. Our big, yellow friend, the Sun, will make its appearance in the afternoon on Monday. Temperatures are expected to climb into the low to mid 50s. Tuesday, the sun will remain shining, with temperatures climbing into the mid 60s.