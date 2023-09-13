ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Stay up to date on the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start for Wednesday, September 13, 2023.

Any remaining steady rain is off to our east this morning as yesterday’s cold front begins to peel away from the area. In its wake we’re left with a stable northwesterly flow which will be competing with any sunshine we see today to keep us in the mid and upper 60s for highs. We may deal with a passing shower as everything makes a final exit this afternoon but otherwise we should remain fairly dry.