ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Stay up to date on the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start for Wednesday, September 13, 2023.
- Former Irondequoit police chief pleads guilty to filing a false tax return
- RCSD reconfiguration plan would close 11 schools
- Monroe County Legislature approves $1.9 million transfer of funds from human services
- Former NFL receiver Mike Williams dies at 36
- NY ammunition, antique gun law takes effect Wednesday
Weather forecast: Cooler air coming, eyes on Lee in the Atlantic
Any remaining steady rain is off to our east this morning as yesterday’s cold front begins to peel away from the area. In its wake we’re left with a stable northwesterly flow which will be competing with any sunshine we see today to keep us in the mid and upper 60s for highs. We may deal with a passing shower as everything makes a final exit this afternoon but otherwise we should remain fairly dry.