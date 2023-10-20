ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Stay up to date on the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start for Friday, October 20, 2023.

Rain is here in spurts to start the day off as our cold front sits off to our west for now. The rest of the day sees the front move east bringing widespread rain, some of which may be heavy at times. The steadiest rain for now looks likely into the afternoon and evening, just in time for the evening commute. On the plus side, sort of, we have a mild start to the day in the upper 50s and low 60s thanks to the clouds. On the downside, we’ll see those temperatures fall through the day once the front passes.