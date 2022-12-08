ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Stay up to date on the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start on Thursday, December 8, 2022.
- RCSD: Student will transfer after receiving threats, reporting gun
- Amid nursing shortage, East High School, UR introduce students to careers in health care
- Western New York Red Cross seeking blood donors during holiday season
- Bills’ Von Miller out for remainder of the 2022 season due to injury
- Rochester org Beyond the Sanctuary asks for donations, financial assistance
- Penfield Wall of Heroes recognizes active service members from Penfield
Weather forecast: Cooler air inbound as we eye our next system this weekend
Stubborn clouds linger today, with highs reaching into the low 40s for most. An occasional shower will mix in with the morning clouds but through the afternoon drier air will overtake the area sparing us from any additional rain. All of this will give way to partial sunshine on a colder Friday with highs in the upper 30s.