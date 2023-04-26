ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Stay up to date on the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start for Wednesday, April 26, 2023.
- Brighton fox tests positive for rabies after biting 6 people
- 14-year-old driver arrested after Gates police chase in stolen car
- DOT finishes upgrades in Pittsford in time for PGA
- Lawmakers discuss cell coverage in rural areas
- Genesee Brewery’s Tropical Pineapple Kolsch is back
Weather forecast: Yucky weather lingered yesterday, but there is improvement on the way
Can’t rule out some patchy whitening of the ground across these high terrain spots into early Wednesday morning. From there, we get in on the backside of the upper energy where rain coverage will start to diminish. I suspect we’ll enjoy at least partial sunshine by tomorrow afternoon.