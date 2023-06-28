ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Stay up to date on the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start for Wednesday, June 28, 2023.
- Rochester firefighter placed on unpaid leave after child porn accusations
- 2023 Primary Election Results
- Two drivers in critical condition after overnight car accident
- Brittanee Drexel’s mother reacts to items being taken from her daughter’s Myrtle Beach memorial
- Historic military refueling flyover Rochester Tuesday
Weather forecast: Lower humidity, more wildfire smoke
Wednesday morning overcast will attempt to erode from west to east later in the afternoon. A few showers will linger early, giving up later in the day with highs in the 70s. Tomorrow’s headline is more wildfire smoke returning to the region as the prevailing flow again connects the dots between us & the wildfires to our north. An Air Quality Alert is in effect areawide Wednesday.