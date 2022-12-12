ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Stay up to date on the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start on Monday, December 12, 2022.
- 17 vehicles stolen from Hertz in Gates, police say
- Prayer held for missing St. John Fisher student
- Perinton Ambulance holds free car seat checks
- Officials: Lockerbie bomb suspect is in US custody
- Memorial held for Rochester national labor leader Bruce Popper
- Buffalo Gameday Recap: D-line powers Bills to ugly win over Jets
Weather forecast: Snow flurries fade overnight, cloudy and chilly to start Monday
As we dip into the upper 20s overnight slick spots on roads will be likely creating some trickier, slower travel into work and school Monday morning. Be sure to take things slow as black ice can be tricky to see!