ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Stay up to date on the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start on Monday, December 12, 2022.

Weather forecast: Snow flurries fade overnight, cloudy and chilly to start Monday

As we dip into the upper 20s overnight slick spots on roads will be likely creating some trickier, slower travel into work and school Monday morning. Be sure to take things slow as black ice can be tricky to see!