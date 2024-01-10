ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Stay up to date on the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start for Wednesday, January 10, 2024.
- High winds causing power outages in Rochester region
- Governor Hochul outlines agenda in State of the State address
- Geneva Police Chief placed on paid administrative leave
- Man charged for producing child porn involving 13-year-old
- Let’s Talk Ball: The Bills’ unsung heroes save the day
Weather Forecast: More wind Wednesday as clean up from Tuesday’s damage
Rain this morning is intermittent and will last through late this morning before transitioning to scattered snow showers. It is unlikely that these snow showers stick as temperatures will be running in the mid 30s, cooler than we were this morning.