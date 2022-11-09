ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Stay up to date on the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start on Wednesday, November 9, 2022.
- 25th District: Joe Morelle declares victory; Singletary says not so fast
- Monroe County Board of Elections results were delayed due to technical difficulties
- Monroe County voter turnout
- 1 person hits $2B Powerball jackpot, lottery officials announce
- WHY ROC: Rochester-based tech company expanding wearable augmented reality industry
Weather forecast: Cold. Then warm. Then wet. Then snowy.
A short-lived but potent warming trend will build from here, allowing highs tomorrow to spike into the 60s with sunshine and near 70 degrees Thursday.