ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Stay up to date on the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start on Tuesday, December 20, 2022.
- Rochester man sentenced to 20 years in prison for COVID-19 fraud, Ponzi scheme
- Monroe Ave. business owner calls for change, says gun violence is ‘at its worst’
- Group discusses turning RG&E into public utility
- Local ministry calls for funding to track performance, location of RPD officers
- Macedon couple creates ‘Barn Lion Plushie’ to help fund future farm sanctuary
Weather forecast: Lake flakes this evening, all eyes on the end of the week
Cold air and lake effect snow showers have combined to keep things looking and feeling wintry as we get ready to formally welcome winter later this week. Northwest flow will allow scattered snow showers to continue into the night, generally north and east of Rochester, before fizzling into the morning.