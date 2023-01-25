ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Stay up to date on the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start for Wednesday, January 25, 2023.

WEDNESDAY MORNING: A swath of light snow will be steadily building south to north early Wednesday morning. For Rochester, we expect a general ETA of flakes around 9am.

It will take some time for this light snow to pick up in intensity, but we expect a gradual building of snow into the early afternoon. Some of that could become locally heavy at times early afternoon as big, wet flakes start to mingle with sleet as warmer air nudges in. By afternoon commute time, temperatures will be climbing above freezing with drier air starting to infiltrate. More mixing will give way to scattered plain rain for the remainder of the evening and much of Wednesday night, offering dramatic improvement in travel conditions. That’s not so say our 9am-4pm window of wintry weather is going to be rough for travelers. I’d plan on T-3″ of slush piling up. Sure, that could make for some sloppy travel at times. But it’s still T-3″ and this is Rochester. Even by this winter’s low standards, this should be quite manageable.