ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Stay up to date on the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start for Tuesday, May 30, 2023.

High pressure remains our dominant force in control of the weather this week. That will result in continued warm sunshine as daily highs surge into the 80s before dropping back into the 50s at night. No rain is in the forecast this week. For the moment, that doesn’t necessarily present any issues as there are no drought conditions currently in place across WNY. But it is something to at least passively keep an eye on in a pattern that continues to lack any signs of beneficial rain over the next week plus.