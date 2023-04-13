ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Stay up to date on the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start for Thursday, April 13, 2023.

Sunshine is taking over and temperatures are climbing. It is a picture-perfect day with a light breeze, sunshine, and temperatures in the 70s.

High pressure settles into the Mid-Atlantic and that means a southwest flow through Friday. This stubborn pattern will allow for day-to-day warming with mid to upper 70s both Thursday and Friday. Our next storm system comes some time over the weekend, but this thing is slow. Early indications show clouds come in Saturday, but that only drops temperatures a few degrees. We still get into the 70s with just a slight chance for a shower. Clouds hold on through the overnight and into Sunday, but the actual cold front will arrive Sunday night into Monday. We do not expect much rain ahead of the front throughout the day.