ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Stay up to date with the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start for Friday, April 7, 2023.

Into the weekend the dry stretch continues. Expect temperatures to remain seasonable both days into the 40s Saturday, and then the 50s for (Easter) Sunday. Both will feature abundant sunshine which will help to take some of the chill out of the air. Monday we start the new work week off with a warming trend, highs will make a jump to the 60s and stay there though the end of the 8-Day forecast. Rain wise, there is an off chance of shower on Tuesday, but otherwise we should be dry through the end of the work week.