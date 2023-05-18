ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Stay up to date on the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start for Thursday, May 18, 2023.
- RPD: Driver hits officer with car while speeding away from traffic stop
- Gov. Hochul considers SUNY campuses for temporary migrant housing
- Frost delay at Oak Hill Country Club, all facilities closed
- Families of Schoharie limo victims react to guilty verdict
- Goodyear Blimp flies around Rochester for PGA Championship
Weather forecast: Freeze warning is delaying golf
The rest of Thursday despite a near freezing start should make a decent rebound as play picks up in round one of the PGA Championship, with highs in the low 60s and some sunshine to help it feel a touch warmer.