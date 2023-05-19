ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Stay up to date on the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start for Friday, May 19, 2023.

It is a nice day today with temperatures warming into the 70s.

Overnight into Saturday though, rain becomes much more likely as a cold front approaches from the west. Winds will pick up towards sunrise with gusts nearing 35 mph as the front passes early in the morning. By sunrise as well rain should be starting or picking up shortly from west to east across the region. Rain will be heavy at times through the morning, along with a chance of a rumble of thunder. The risk of thunder increases the closer to the afternoon we go. When the rain ends is still a tougher question. Steady rain likely ends between 3-5pm for most, but showers will linger all through the evening stopping us from fully drying out.