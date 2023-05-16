ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Stay up to date on the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start for Tuesday, May 16, 2023.

Tuesday takes full advantage of the southerly flow and rise quickly through the 50s and 60s in the morning before settling near 75 degrees for highs. Eventually we will have to deal with the cause of the warmer weather, the cold front to our north. This will pass near sunset, or around 8pm, it will bring with it increasing clouds during the evening, and some spotty rain coverage as it passes. For those who manage to see some rain, it won’t amount to much more than a tenth of an inch.