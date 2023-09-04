ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Stay up to date on the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start for Monday, September 4, 2023.
- Woman dies after Irondequoit apartment fire
- At least 1 motorcyclist arrested after hit-and-run leads to police chase
- CBS News: Dominic Pezzola sentenced to 10 years after Jan. 6 Capitol Riot
- West Herr holds contest for fans to win Josh Allen’s truck
- “Peace, love, and pizza:” Fairport pizza parlors partner for charity baseball game
Weather forecast: The heat is here through Thursday
Labor day will kick off a hot week ahead as many get ready to head back to school. Highs today should top out near or just above 90 especially inland away from either lake. Whether we hit 90 or not it is going to be HOT. Remember to dress in light colored, loose clothing, and drink plenty of WATER during the day. A hat and sunscreen will also be helpful. Remember, sunburnt skin can’t cool you down as effectively, therefore raising your risk!