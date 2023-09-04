ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Stay up to date on the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start for Monday, September 4, 2023.

Labor day will kick off a hot week ahead as many get ready to head back to school. Highs today should top out near or just above 90 especially inland away from either lake. Whether we hit 90 or not it is going to be HOT. Remember to dress in light colored, loose clothing, and drink plenty of WATER during the day. A hat and sunscreen will also be helpful. Remember, sunburnt skin can’t cool you down as effectively, therefore raising your risk!