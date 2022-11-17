ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Stay up to date on the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start on Thursday, November 17, 2022.
- PAB report: Sexual harassment claims ‘could not be substantiated,’ Dwyer Reynolds ‘unsuitable to serve’
- New Monroe Co. public defender sworn in despite claims of illegal vote
- RPD: Man charged in 4 instances of rape, attempted rape in Rochester
- Packed house in Irondequoit as St. Thomas school redevelopment discussed
- Genesee Brew House releases ‘Amerks Amber Ale’
Weather forecast: State of Emergency set to be declared for intense lake effect snow west of Rochester
Temperatures fall just below freezing and cooler air begins to establish itself by Thursday. Temperatures locally hold in the 30s and a west wind meanders a bit over Lake Erie and Lake Ontario. That will force snow showers east of the lakes that may extend for a bit into Southern Livingston County through Thursday night.